Alameda to consider impeachment resolution of Trump
The city of Alameda will consider a resolution Tuesday calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump over his alleged interactions with Russian officials and business dealings. Last month, the city of Richmond unanimously backed a similar resolution, which activists say made it the first city in the nation to support steps that could lead to Trump's impeachment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Lori899
|436
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|3 hr
|TerriB1
|54
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|More Russians In Government
|Fri
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 2
|XVE
|17,462
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC