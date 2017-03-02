Alameda: Candidates sought for vacant school board seat
Trustees with the Alameda Unified School District are now accepting applications from people who want to fill the seat of Boardmember Solana Henneberry, who succumbed to breast cancer on Feb. 14. Candidates must be Alameda residents who are at least 18 years old and registered to vote, and must and have no disqualifying criminal record. Candidates also cannot work for the district or have any conflict-of-interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|20 min
|TerriB1
|58
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|48 min
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|5 hr
|Knoxxie
|447
|March 5
|9 hr
|anonymous
|1
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor condemns destruct...
|11 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC