Alameda: Candidates sought for vacant school board seat

Trustees with the Alameda Unified School District are now accepting applications from people who want to fill the seat of Boardmember Solana Henneberry, who succumbed to breast cancer on Feb. 14. Candidates must be Alameda residents who are at least 18 years old and registered to vote, and must and have no disqualifying criminal record. Candidates also cannot work for the district or have any conflict-of-interests.

