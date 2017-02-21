TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Celebrates Milestone with 1,000th Home Closing
Since launching in 2009, TRI Pointe continues on a path for increased growth and success driven by a passionate culture, high customer satisfaction, and award-winning product and design )--TRI Pointe Homes' Northern California Division announced today the closing of its 1,000th home at its Redstone community in Vacaville, Calif. Since launching in 2009, TRI Pointe Homes Northern California has expanded its operations from San Jose into Vacaville, Alameda, Tracy, and Morgan Hill as well as communities in between, with an eye on expansion and new community openings in 2017 and beyond.
