Thousands Rally in San Jose in Support of Planned Parenthood
Thousands of demonstrators lined downtown San Jose streets on Saturday morning in support of national health care provider Planned Parenthood. Thousands of demonstrators lined downtown San Jose's streets Saturday in support of national health care provider Planned Parenthood, following GOP statements earlier this year to slash federal dollars to the organization .
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|Lipstick3409
|419
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|6 hr
|We Are All Sam
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|Sat
|Eastbaylexus
|1
|College students
|Fri
|Earl
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 10
|WelbyMD
|17
