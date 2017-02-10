Thousands Rally in San Jose in Suppor...

Thousands Rally in San Jose in Support of Planned Parenthood

Yesterday Read more: NBC Bay Area

Thousands of demonstrators lined downtown San Jose's streets Saturday in support of national health care provider Planned Parenthood, following GOP statements earlier this year to slash federal dollars to the organization.

