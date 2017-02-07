The Milky Way: Where To Find The Best Milk Stout's In The East Bay
The Bay Area's obsession with IPAs started in the Seventies, when Fritz Maytag bought Anchor Brewing and started producing the bitter, dry-hopped Liberty Ale. But the public's focus on IPAs has made it easy to overlook their less hoppy brethren - beers like the old-fashioned milk stout, which has enjoyed a local resurgence thanks to the creativity of East Bay brewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|49 min
|Dudley
|372
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|2 hr
|RustyS
|2
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|3 hr
|jaykayel
|21
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|11 hr
|Sandra ahumada
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Mon
|Rocky
|364
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Sun
|Dudley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC