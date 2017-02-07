The Milky Way: Where To Find The Best...

The Milky Way: Where To Find The Best Milk Stout's In The East Bay

The Bay Area's obsession with IPAs started in the Seventies, when Fritz Maytag bought Anchor Brewing and started producing the bitter, dry-hopped Liberty Ale. But the public's focus on IPAs has made it easy to overlook their less hoppy brethren - beers like the old-fashioned milk stout, which has enjoyed a local resurgence thanks to the creativity of East Bay brewers.

