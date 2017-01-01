Superior Court officials blast 2017-1...

Superior Court officials blast 2017-18 state budget

Superior Court officers from 49 of California's 58 counties are telling Gov. Jerry Brown the state's courts will need substantially more money to preserve existing levels of service, which they say have already been hit hard by the requirements of recent voter-approved and legislative actions. Court officers from Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Solano counties are among those that signed the letter, to Brown, dated Feb. 16. They call for boosting the state courts budget by $158.5 million just to preserve existing service levels.

