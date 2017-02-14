SF Beer Week kicks off with sour suds and pinball madness

Andrey Tselikov, left, and Slava Romanovsky, right, sample beer Sour Sunday, held at Berkeley's Triple Rock Brewery on Feb. 12. Bay Area beer lovers are doing some delightful heavy lifting, raising frosty mugs and pints to celebrate the 10-day SF Beer Week 2017 . Each day is packed with a dizzying array of suds-soaked events, including beer floats at Sunnyvale's Nom Burger, an IPA Overdose at San Francisco's Liquid Gold and a Decompression Session at San Leandro's Drake's Brewing Co.

