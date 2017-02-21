Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperation with Immigration Enforcement
There are 1 comment on the East Bay Express story from Sunday, titled Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperation with Immigration Enforcement. In it, East Bay Express reports that:
Immigrant communities in the East Bay fear that local law enforcement agencies will become more entangled with federal immigration enforcement in the Trump era. But the Alameda County Sheriff already participates in an Obama-era federal program that has resulted in the turnover of hundreds of people to deportation officers over the past several years.
#1 8 hrs ago
Good for Alameds. Keep up the good work. Don't let these guys stay. Build the "WALL".
