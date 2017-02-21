Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's...

Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperation with Immigration Enforcement

There are 1 comment on the East Bay Express story from Sunday, titled Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperation with Immigration Enforcement. In it, East Bay Express reports that:

Immigrant communities in the East Bay fear that local law enforcement agencies will become more entangled with federal immigration enforcement in the Trump era. But the Alameda County Sheriff already participates in an Obama-era federal program that has resulted in the turnover of hundreds of people to deportation officers over the past several years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
IwasborninOaklan d1945

Santa Rosa, CA

#1 8 hrs ago
Good for Alameds. Keep up the good work. Don't let these guys stay. Build the "WALL".

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... 2 hr Death on 2 Legs 14
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 3 hr Inquisitor 39
News New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig... 7 hr JustPharts 2
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 13 hr American Independent 355
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High Feb 11 Eastbaylexus 1
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC