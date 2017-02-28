Piedmont: Suspect in Piedmont, Oakland burglaries arrested in Alameda

A man suspected of carrying out multiple residential burglaries in Piedmont and the Oakland hills was arrested early Tuesday morning in Alameda, where police officers spotted his unoccupied vehicle and staked it out until he returned. Derrick Warren Jr., 22, who lives in Hayward, was booked on two felony counts of residential burglary at the Glenn Dyer Jail of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office in Oakland.

