Pedestrian hit by car, killed in unincorporated Alameda Co.
CHP is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in the area of Cherryland in unincorporated Alameda County Tuesday morning. Just after 7:00 a.m. a white Honda was traveling westbound on Hampton Rd. near Boston Rd. when it fatally struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
