Off-duty cop shoots prowler trying to break into his Alameda home
Police block off Buena Visa Avenue in Alameda on Wednesday after an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a prowler trying to break into his home, officials said. Police block off Buena Visa Avenue in Alameda on Wednesday after an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a prowler trying to break into his home, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Barros chingon
|331
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|5 hr
|Fuller Brush
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|5 hr
|Listen
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|10 hr
|jaykayel
|1
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|10 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|178
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC