Oakland struggles to keep trash out of the bay

Another discarded plastic straw has Milo Boylan, 7, of Alameda, concerned as he shows it to his dad Colin Boylan while the two pick up trash during a Love the Bay Beach Cleanup session at Crab Cove Visitor Center at Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Plastic bottle caps and chemically-treated wood were also found during the cleanup.

