Oakland Carl's Jr. Targeted By Protesters Who Oppose Labor Secretary Nominee Andrew Puzder

Puzder protesters outside Senator Marco Rubio's District Office in Doral, Florida on February 9 asking him to vote against President Donald Trump's nominee for Labor Secretary. Photo: Getty Images As you may have heard, among Donald Trump's atrocious, government-despising cabinet nominees is Carl's Jr./Hardee's CEO Andrew Puzder, a man reportedly opposed to hikes in the minimum wage, and whose company has been implicated in retaliating against workers who tried to organize for better wages.

