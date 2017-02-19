Man ordering food at taco truck in Compton shot dead, 2 workers hurt

A man ordering food at a taco truck in Compton was shot dead Saturday night during a shooting that also wounded two of the vendor's employees, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. when a brown sedan pulled up next to the taco truck in the 13500 block of Alameda Street and a gunman got out, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff 's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.