Los Gatos: Around Town

The Los Gatos-Saratoga chapter of the American Association of University Women holds its annual Authors Luncheon on Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Terraces of Los Gatos, 800 Blossom Hill Road. The featured authors include Alameda resident Janet Dawson, who has penned 12 novels featuring private investigator Jeri Howard.

