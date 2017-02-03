Los Gatos: Around Town
The Los Gatos-Saratoga chapter of the American Association of University Women holds its annual Authors Luncheon on Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Terraces of Los Gatos, 800 Blossom Hill Road. The featured authors include Alameda resident Janet Dawson, who has penned 12 novels featuring private investigator Jeri Howard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|8 hr
|discocrisco
|13
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|10 hr
|seahawk
|9
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|13 hr
|Homophobic
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Paid For By The Democrats
|21 hr
|longwaysoff
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Thu
|Barros chingon
|331
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Thu
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC