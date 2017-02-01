High school football star fulfills mom's dying wish with college scholarship
Senior and football player Akil Francisco, 17, signs a letter of intent to the University of Hawaii at Encinal High School in Alameda, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. To the right is his uncle and guardian John Francisco, brother of Akil's father, Mike "Dream" Francisco, a graffiti artist who was murdered in an armed robbery in 2000 when Akil was one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|2 hr
|discocrisco
|13
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|4 hr
|seahawk
|9
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|7 hr
|Homophobic
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Paid For By The Democrats
|15 hr
|longwaysoff
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Thu
|Barros chingon
|331
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Thu
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC