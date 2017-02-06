Free frozen yogurt today at Yogurtland shops
Head to Yogurtland from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, for a free cup of frozen yogurt with toppings. Today is International Frozen Yogurt Day, a holiday no doubt suggested by someone in the Southern Hemisphere where it's actually warm enough on Feb. 6 to go out and buy froyo.
