Free frozen yogurt today at Yogurtland shops

14 hrs ago

Head to Yogurtland from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, for a free cup of frozen yogurt with toppings. Today is International Frozen Yogurt Day, a holiday no doubt suggested by someone in the Southern Hemisphere where it's actually warm enough on Feb. 6 to go out and buy froyo.

