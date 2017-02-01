East Bay Park It: Fremont's Ardenwood to bid monarchs adieu till fall
The monarch butterfly winter convention at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont is winding down, and the park naturalists have scheduled some farewell programs illustrating the beautiful insects' life cycle. Hundreds of the butterflies have clustered in the park's eucalyptus groves for the past several months as part of what has been described as their multigenerational, long-distance reproductive relay race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Barros chingon
|331
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|5 hr
|Fuller Brush
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|5 hr
|Listen
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|10 hr
|jaykayel
|1
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|10 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|178
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC