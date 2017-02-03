Donald Trump tried to punish 'sanctuary cities.' It's backfiring.
Demonstrators chant against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspending the nation's refugee program. CREDIT: AP Photo/John Minchillo President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to "end" so-called sanctuary cities-jurisdictions that refuse to make their local police enforce immigration law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|1 hr
|just saying
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|The Wookie
|344
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|2 hr
|Rocky
|360
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|see the light
|20,809
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|9 hr
|APS
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|22 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Sat
|Dudley
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC