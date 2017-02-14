College Notes: Black History Month takes center stage at Peralta Colleges
February is Black History Month, of course, and it is good and timely to remind folks that African American studies programs across the county - and ethnic studies generally - owe a debt of gratitude to our local community colleges. The first African American studies program in the nation began in the East Bay at Merritt College, largely thanks to the Black Panther Party.
