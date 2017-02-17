Calls For Divestment From the Dakota ...

Calls For Divestment From the Dakota Access Pipeline Reach a Roar

It's not a popular time for banks that have agreed to back the Dakota Access Pipeline . Cities and other public entities are ending business with banks like Wells Fargo, which loaned more than $400 million to the pipeline's developers.

