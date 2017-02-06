California GOP committee faces $30,000 in fines for campaign finance violations
The California Republican Leadership Fund has agreed to pay $30,000 in fines to the state for causing six county central committees to make contributions in their names without identifying the fund as the true source of the contributions, according to records released Monday. The fund was created to conduct fundraising for Republican county central committees in Alameda, Riverside, Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, Stanislaus and Tulare counties, according to a report by the state Fair Political Practices Commission enforcement staff.
Los Angeles Times.
