California GOP committee faces $30,00...

California GOP committee faces $30,000 in fines for campaign finance violations

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The California Republican Leadership Fund has agreed to pay $30,000 in fines to the state for causing six county central committees to make contributions in their names without identifying the fund as the true source of the contributions, according to records released Monday. The fund was created to conduct fundraising for Republican county central committees in Alameda, Riverside, Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, Stanislaus and Tulare counties, according to a report by the state Fair Political Practices Commission enforcement staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 2 hr Rocky 364
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 4 hr okiady 17
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 5 hr Barros chingon 351
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... 21 hr Dudley 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr TAAM 20,811
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... Sun APS 4
Fools rioting at UC Berkley Feb 4 Dudley 10
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC