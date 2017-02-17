Body Recovered From Car In Waters Near Oakland Airport
A car that careened off Doolittle Drive and landed upside down in the water near Oakland International Airpot resulted in one death authorities at the Alameda County Coroner's office told the East Bay Times . The victim, a male, was not identified beyond his gender, and it's unknown as to whether there were any other victims.
