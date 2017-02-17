Body Recovered From Car In Waters Nea...

Body Recovered From Car In Waters Near Oakland Airport

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sfist

A car that careened off Doolittle Drive and landed upside down in the water near Oakland International Airpot resulted in one death authorities at the Alameda County Coroner's office told the East Bay Times . The victim, a male, was not identified beyond his gender, and it's unknown as to whether there were any other victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... 1 hr Hostis Publicus 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr mexico 20,845
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 17 hr Dudley 407
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) Feb 16 wow 29
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 15 Death on 2 Legs 18
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 18
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC