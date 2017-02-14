At Tastee Steam Kitchen, Every Item Is Steamed to Order at the Table...
This would be their final resting place: Just moments earlier, I'd remarked on how surprisingly quick these oversized shrimp were as they jetted around the live tank, evading capture. Now, they were being cooked alive right in front of us in the custom-designed, state-of-the-art steam chamber that's built into each table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|50 min
|Dudley
|417
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|guess what
|20,829
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|19 hr
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|19 hr
|banhypocrites
|2
|fascist leads anti-fascist protest??????
|20 hr
|banhypocrites
|1
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Mon
|Billy Stinkfinger
|17
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|Feb 11
|Eastbaylexus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC