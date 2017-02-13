Aqua Metals to Host Corporate Update Conference Call on Tuesday,...

Aqua Metals, Inc. , which is commercializing AquaRefininga , a non-polluting electrochemical lead recycling technology, will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, as well as provide a corporate update on the recently announced partnership with Johnson Controls and progress at the AquaRefinery in McCarran, Nevada at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center . A press release detailing these results will be issued just prior to the call.

