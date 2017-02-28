Alameda's Adoptable Pets: How to avoid giving up your animal
The volatile housing market, an onset of allergies, losing a job, an overseas move, an owner's death - there are many reasons why a family might need to find a new home for a beloved pet. As an open-intake shelter, we do not turn away animals belonging to Alameda residents no matter what the reason for surrender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|Paul
|363
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|17 hr
|Dudley
|40
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|23 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|14
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|Mon
|JustPharts
|2
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|Mon
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|Feb 11
|Eastbaylexus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC