Alameda's Adoptable Pets: How to avoi...

Alameda's Adoptable Pets: How to avoid giving up your animal

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The volatile housing market, an onset of allergies, losing a job, an overseas move, an owner's death - there are many reasons why a family might need to find a new home for a beloved pet. As an open-intake shelter, we do not turn away animals belonging to Alameda residents no matter what the reason for surrender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr democrat 20,857
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr Paul 363
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 17 hr Dudley 40
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... 23 hr Death on 2 Legs 14
News New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig... Mon JustPharts 2
News Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati... Mon IwasborninOakland... 1
CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High Feb 11 Eastbaylexus 1
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC