Alamedans meet to discuss, support sanctuary efforts
Community members gathered to express their support for the rights of immigrants and others on President's Day at Rhythmix Cultural Works. Joined by city leaders, several dozen Alameda residents held a town hall discussion on ways to strengthen their efforts.
