Alameda: Volunteers turn out for Crab Cove beach cleanup
Volunteers comb the shore for trash during the Love the Bay Beach Cleanup session at Crab Cove Visitor Center at Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Thatcher Bastien, 6 months, is only along for the ride as his dad Kyle Bastien and mom Claire Bastien, all of Alameda, pick up trash during the Love the Bay Beach Cleanup session at Crab Cove Visitor Center at Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
