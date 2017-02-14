Alameda: Volunteers turn out for Crab...

Alameda: Volunteers turn out for Crab Cove beach cleanup

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Volunteers comb the shore for trash during the Love the Bay Beach Cleanup session at Crab Cove Visitor Center at Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Thatcher Bastien, 6 months, is only along for the ride as his dad Kyle Bastien and mom Claire Bastien, all of Alameda, pick up trash during the Love the Bay Beach Cleanup session at Crab Cove Visitor Center at Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 6 hr Mick 414
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr guess what 20,829
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 15 hr banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... 15 hr banhypocrites 2
fascist leads anti-fascist protest?????? 15 hr banhypocrites 1
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Mon Billy Stinkfinger 17
CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High Feb 11 Eastbaylexus 1
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC