Alameda: Teacher surprised with national education award

Todd Higashi, a science and physical education teacher at the Alameda Science and Technology Institute, along with his wife Noriko and children Tatsuya, 4, and Mika, 7, attend a 2016-17 "LifeChanger of the Year" award presentation at the school in Alameda, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Higashi was awarded for the remarkable impact he has made on students, both inside and outside the classroom.

