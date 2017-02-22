Alameda: State panel rejects proposed...

Alameda: State panel rejects proposed waterfront hotel

Wednesday

A state commission has rejected a waterfront hotel planned for Bay Farm Island despite the city of Alameda having green-lighted the project. The Feb. 16 decision by the San Francisco Bay Conservation & Development Commission means city officials cannot issue building permits for the 98-room hotel proposed for a vacant 1.5-acre parcel in the Harbor Bay Business Park near Oakland International Airport.

