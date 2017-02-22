Alameda: State panel rejects proposed waterfront hotel
A state commission has rejected a waterfront hotel planned for Bay Farm Island despite the city of Alameda having green-lighted the project. The Feb. 16 decision by the San Francisco Bay Conservation & Development Commission means city officials cannot issue building permits for the 98-room hotel proposed for a vacant 1.5-acre parcel in the Harbor Bay Business Park near Oakland International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|22 hr
|American Independent
|339
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Thu
|eye dint say dat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|30
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|4
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|Feb 11
|Eastbaylexus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC