Alameda: Spelling bee brings out community spirit

The top five contestants in the 2017 Alameda Spelling Bee are, from left, second-place winner Thomas McMuldren, a sixth-grader at the Academy of Alameda; fourth-place winner Erol Arpaci, a sixth-grader at Lincoln Middle School; third-place winner Chandler Lau, a sixth-grader at Lincoln; fifth-place winner Elizabeth Tsyvinsky, a seventh-grader at Lincoln; and first-place winner Hazel Purins, a seventh-grader at Lincoln. The event took place Feb. 4 at Otis Elementary School.

