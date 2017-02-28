Alameda: Ruby Bridges Elementary hosts Black History Month ceremony

The city of Alameda and Ruby Bridges Elementary celebrated Black History Month on Feb. 23, with an awards ceremony hosted by the AUSD Black Achievers Alliance and the Bay Area Community Resources after school program. The ceremony recognized members of the school community who exemplified characteristics of important figures in African American history, such as Barack Obama, John Lewis, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, Maya Angelou, Ruby Bridges, Elector Littlejohn and James Baldwin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.