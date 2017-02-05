Alameda: Purse snatching on Otis Driv...

Alameda: Purse snatching on Otis Drive, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Alameda police say a purse snatching was reported just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the 2300 block of Otis Drive. The victim's husband chased the suspect, who was on a bicycle, confronted him and recovered the purse, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 30 min Rosa_Winkel 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Dan 20,814
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 11 hr Rocky 364
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 14 hr Barros chingon 351
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Sun Dudley 4
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... Sun APS 4
Fools rioting at UC Berkley Feb 4 Dudley 10
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC