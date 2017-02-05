Alameda: Purse snatching on Otis Drive, police say
Alameda police say a purse snatching was reported just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the 2300 block of Otis Drive. The victim's husband chased the suspect, who was on a bicycle, confronted him and recovered the purse, police said.
