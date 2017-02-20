Alameda: People brave stormy weather to demonstrate unity
Members of the Osorio family, from right, Alicia, Mia, 3, Mario and Gene, brave the inclement weather to join hands with other members of the community in a show of unity on the beach in Alameda, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The event, called Hands Across Alameda, seeks to continue a new tradition of inclusiveness among the city's residents.
