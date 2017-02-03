Alameda: Meeting set on future of cit...

Alameda: Meeting set on future of city's animal shelter

The Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday amid concerns that it may have to give up managing the facility due to budget problems. The meeting will take place at Michaan's Auctions theater, 2700 Saratoga St. at Alameda Point, where the non-profit's Executive Director Nancy Baglietto will make a presentation and field questions.

