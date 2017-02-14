Alameda: Island City Opera presents - Don Quichotte'

A chivalrous old knight, a beautiful albeit shallow young woman and a quest filled with potential danger have all the makings of the latest TV drama or feature film but this particular story traces its origins long before film came into being. Miguel de Cervantes wrote the mesmerizing novel "Don Quixote" in the early 1600s, which became an opera by Wilhelm Kienzl, a popular stage musical and even a film starring John Lithgow, Bob Hoskins and Isabella Rossellini.

