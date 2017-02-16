Alameda: Hazmat response closes off block
Firefighters have closed off a block for a hazardous materials team response to an apartment building Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Just before 10:30 a.m., Alameda firefighters received report of a natural-gas release at the building in the 700 block of Central Avenue, Alameda fire Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|418
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Thu
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC