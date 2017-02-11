Alameda: Fires set twice at same location, police say
Alameda police said an arson was reported about 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue, where someone set fire to nylon fencing. A similar arson at the same site was reported Feb. 3, police said.
