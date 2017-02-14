Alameda: EHS athletic boosters fundraiser set Feb. 25
The annual Encinal High School Athletic Boosters fundraiser will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Albert H. DeWitt Officers' Club, 641 West Redline Ave. in Alameda Point. The event includes silent and live auctions with a no-host bar and a dinner including crab, salad and dessert.
