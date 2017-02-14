Alameda: EHS athletic boosters fundra...

Alameda: EHS athletic boosters fundraiser set Feb. 25

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

The annual Encinal High School Athletic Boosters fundraiser will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Albert H. DeWitt Officers' Club, 641 West Redline Ave. in Alameda Point. The event includes silent and live auctions with a no-host bar and a dinner including crab, salad and dessert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 min Dudley 413
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr guess what 20,829
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 6 hr banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... 6 hr banhypocrites 2
fascist leads anti-fascist protest?????? 6 hr banhypocrites 1
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Mon Billy Stinkfinger 17
CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High Feb 11 Eastbaylexus 1
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC