Alameda: City-owned utility gets new ...

Alameda: City-owned utility gets new general manager

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Contra Costa Times

A new general manager of Alameda Municipal Power, the oldest city-owned municipal electric utility in California, has been appointed. Nicolas Procos, the former manager of utilities administration for the Port of Oakland, is replacing Glenn Steiger, who retired in August 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr anybody anywhere 20,819
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 4 hr Barros con ganas 413
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 5 hr im feelin sammie 7
CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High 16 hr Eastbaylexus 1
College students 23 hr Earl 2
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr Brittle Fingers 17,462
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Fri WelbyMD 17
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC