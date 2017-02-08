Alameda: City-owned utility gets new general manager
A new general manager of Alameda Municipal Power, the oldest city-owned municipal electric utility in California, has been appointed. Nicolas Procos, the former manager of utilities administration for the Port of Oakland, is replacing Glenn Steiger, who retired in August 2016.
