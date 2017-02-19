Alameda: Burglar steals copper wire from building at Alameda Point
Alameda police say a burglar stole copper wire from a building in the 700 block of West Essex Drive at Alameda Point. It was reported about 11:05 a.m. on Feb. 14. FRIDAY, FEB.
