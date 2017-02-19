Alameda briefs: Library group to visit Marin Headlands

Perched on a promontory at the Marin Headlands, the Point Bonita Lighthouse is reachable by hikers intrepid enough to tackle the steep approach which includes a hewn stone tunnel and suspension bridge. Alameda Free Library's Libraries Outside will visit the Marin Headlands at noon on March 4. Participants will meet at the bus stop at the Rodeo Beach parking lot and walk around the lagoon, then up and over the hill to the Point Bonita Lighthouse.

