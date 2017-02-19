Alameda briefs: Library group to visit Marin Headlands
Perched on a promontory at the Marin Headlands, the Point Bonita Lighthouse is reachable by hikers intrepid enough to tackle the steep approach which includes a hewn stone tunnel and suspension bridge. Alameda Free Library's Libraries Outside will visit the Marin Headlands at noon on March 4. Participants will meet at the bus stop at the Rodeo Beach parking lot and walk around the lagoon, then up and over the hill to the Point Bonita Lighthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|42 min
|Savant
|416
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC