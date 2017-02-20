Alameda: Boy Scouts Troop 2 celebrati...

Alameda: Boy Scouts Troop 2 celebrating centennial

The Alameda Boy Scouts Troop 2 will be celebrating 100 years this year in tandem with the centennial celebration of the Alameda Boy Scouts Council that will be going on this month. Troop 2, whose membership consists of 36 Boy Scouts, is chartered to the First Presbyterian Church of Alameda, and is the only remaining scouting unit from the original seven troops formed in 1917.

