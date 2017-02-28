Alameda: Altarena presenting comedy a Be My Babya
Not so in Ken Ludwig's hilarious comedy "Be My Baby" running from March 10 to April 9 at Alameda's Altarena Playhouse, 1409 High St. Ludwig's story starts out with Gloria and Christy, a couple in love but too young to marry, according to their guardians. It seems both young people lost their parents at an early age with Gloria placed in the care of her proper English aunt, Maud Kinch, and Christy was raised in Scotland as the ward of the traditional Scotsman, John Campbell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|36 min
|slick willie expl...
|365
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|19 hr
|Dudley
|40
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mon
|Death on 2 Legs
|14
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|Mon
|JustPharts
|2
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|Mon
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|Feb 11
|Eastbaylexus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC