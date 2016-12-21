Warmer waters have more bottlenose do...

Warmer waters have more bottlenose dolphins turning up in SF Bay

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Kaimi, a bottlenose dolphin who has taken up residence in S.F. Bay, is a favorite of a canoe club's members who often visit the marine mammal as she hangs out around a buoy off the old Alameda Naval Air Station. less Kaimi, a bottlenose dolphin who has taken up residence in S.F. Bay, is a favorite of a canoe club's members who often visit the marine mammal as she hangs out around a buoy off the old Alameda Naval Air ... more Bottlenose dolphins are moving north from their warm-water haunts in the ocean waters off Southern California, and seaside observers are spotting more and more of them as far north as Mendocino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler 1 hr RiccardoFire 2
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? 2 hr Sedgewick P Hunsa... 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Now_What- 20,767
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... 8 hr Go Blue Forever 22
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Mon Secret Sources 357
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec 28 Solarman 16
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC