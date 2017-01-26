Trump era sparks interfaith unity meeting in Berkeley
After saying she fears what the Trump era might mean for Muslims, Ameena Jandali noted that at least it was "good to be in a room of allies." Jandali, a founding member of the Islamic Networks Group, addressed several dozen East Bay interfaith clergy and community activists who gathered last week to map a social justice agenda going forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|11
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|9 hr
|Barros chingon
|268
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|12 hr
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|16 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|District Attorney Investigator (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff_Kenn
|1
|Solano County District attorney announces settl... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|IdolHanz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC