Trump era sparks interfaith unity meeting in Berkeley

After saying she fears what the Trump era might mean for Muslims, Ameena Jandali noted that at least it was "good to be in a room of allies." Jandali, a founding member of the Islamic Networks Group, addressed several dozen East Bay interfaith clergy and community activists who gathered last week to map a social justice agenda going forward.

