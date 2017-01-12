Tigers Blood Social Club 2319-B Santa...

Tigers Blood Social Club 2319-B Santa Clara Ave., Alameda Customary...

Tattoos at Tigers Blood will cost you the customary $13 with a $7 tip for good luck. The wait was long last Friday the 13th so expect it to be the same this week.

