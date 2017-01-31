Study Makes Compelling Case for Jack London Estuary Bridge

There's been a nearly 70 percent increase in cyclists traveling the Park Street Bridge over the past ten years, according to a recently completed study conducted by the advocacy group Bike Walk Alameda. That fact is just one of many from the study that shows the increasing demand for improved bicycle infrastructure on Alameda Island-most notably for a bicycle and pedestrian estuary bridge connecting to Jack London Square.

