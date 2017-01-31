Study Makes Compelling Case for Jack London Estuary Bridge
There's been a nearly 70 percent increase in cyclists traveling the Park Street Bridge over the past ten years, according to a recently completed study conducted by the advocacy group Bike Walk Alameda. That fact is just one of many from the study that shows the increasing demand for improved bicycle infrastructure on Alameda Island-most notably for a bicycle and pedestrian estuary bridge connecting to Jack London Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Alameda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Barros chingon
|331
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|5 hr
|Fuller Brush
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|5 hr
|Listen
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|10 hr
|jaykayel
|1
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|10 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|178
Find what you want!
Search Alameda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC