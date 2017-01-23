San Pablo police chief departing for ...

San Pablo police chief departing for Southern California post

21 hrs ago

Lisa Rosales, who became San Pablo's police chief in 2014 after 27 years with the Pasadena Police Department, has accepted an offer to be top cop in Glendora. San Pablo Police Chief Lisa Rosales, the city's first female Chief of Police, discusses the state of the department during an interview in San Pablo, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014.

