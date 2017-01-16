Restaurant fire causes $250K in damage

Restaurant fire causes $250K in damage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFBay

A fire at a decades-old Japanese restaurant in Alameda early Friday morning caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, according to a fire captain. Firefighters responded at 4:13 a.m. to Kamakura Japanese Restaurant located at 2549 Santa Clara Ave. after receiving reports of heavy smoke and fire, Alameda Fire Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alameda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 4 min Mr oH 90
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) 17 hr Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Sat elmwoodero 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Fri Local 5
Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca... Fri Local 1
NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta... Fri Local 3
Raiders Fri Local 4
See all Alameda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alameda Forum Now

Alameda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alameda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Alameda, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC